Services
Gwen Mooney Funeral Home
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Hazel A. Schultz

Hazel A. Schultz Obituary
Hazel A. Schultz

Cincinnati - Hazel A. Schultz, 100, of Cincinnati, Oh. passed away March 31, 2020. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Schultz. She is survived by her Children: Allen Schultz (Sharon), Patricia Hein (deceased), Ronald (Dorothy), Frank (deceased - wife Eileen), William, Larry (Vicki), Peggy (Dave) Hancock, Phillip (Diane), Paula (Steven) Richardson. Several (dozens) of Grandchildren, Several Great-Grandchildren, and Great-Great-Children. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
