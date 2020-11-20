Hazel Dean Moore Greely



Hazel Greely passed away on October 30, 2020, with her children by her side. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky to the late T. Edgar and Lovell Kinney Moore on March 15, 1931. She graduated from Tollesboro High School, attended Morehead State College and taught school in Lewis County and at Resurrection and Our Lady of Victory schools in Cincinnati. Hazel is survived by her son, John M. Greely (Pamela) and her daughter, Pamela J. Greely (J. Bruce Suits). Her other two children, Sharon Lee and David Anthony Greely sadly preceded her in death. Hazel is also survived by her five loved and caring grandchildren; Kerri Fitzgerald, John J. (Megan), Neil, Luke and Nick Greely and also by her two precious great-grandsons, Dylan and John A. Greely. She also had loving nieces and nephews who were very special to her. Hazel was also preceded in death by her four siblings, Patsy Ruth King Breeze, Virginia Sauer, Kendall Garland and Lowell Thomas Moore. Hazel dearly loved her family as they loved her.



Hazel also had two very special longtime friends, Robert Ziegenbusch and Michael Mikula, who she dearly loved and missed after they passed away. She is also survived by her longtime friend, Bev Benjamin, and other neighbors and friends who have been so kind to her recently and over the years.



Hazel was married for twenty years to the late John (Jack) R. Greely, son of the late John James and Anna Zerr Greely, who were longtime residents of Maysville, Kentucky.



Hazel donated her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine hoping that it may benefit someone else. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 4366 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:30 AM, with socially distanced seating and masks required. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date after the pandemic. Hazel is, and will forever be, dearly loved and missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45214.









