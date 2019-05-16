|
|
Heinz Kuhl
Colerain Twp. - Heinz Kuhl, beloved husband of Janet Talkers Kuhl (nee Rohrig). Devoted father of Renee (Randy Schneider) Hayes and Brian D. (Danielle) Kuhl. Loving grandfather of Emma Schneider and Freyja Kuhl. Dear brother of the late Anni (Hermann) Merswolken of Germany. Uncle of Petra (Laurenz) Holterhuis and Chrystal (Werner) Hermes all from Germany. Brother-in-law of Liz (Hubert) Kramer, Judy (Helmut) Leder, Kenny (Carol) Rohrig and Steve (Melanie) Rohrig. Preceded in death by his parents and other family members. Heinz passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a 65 year member of the Catholic Kolping Society. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. on Saturday (May 18) at 11am. Kolping society will have prayers prior to mass at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fr. David Hiller Fund or . Special condolences may be made at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 16, 2019