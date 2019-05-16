Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:45 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heinz Kuhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heinz Kuhl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Heinz Kuhl Obituary
Heinz Kuhl

Colerain Twp. - Heinz Kuhl, beloved husband of Janet Talkers Kuhl (nee Rohrig). Devoted father of Renee (Randy Schneider) Hayes and Brian D. (Danielle) Kuhl. Loving grandfather of Emma Schneider and Freyja Kuhl. Dear brother of the late Anni (Hermann) Merswolken of Germany. Uncle of Petra (Laurenz) Holterhuis and Chrystal (Werner) Hermes all from Germany. Brother-in-law of Liz (Hubert) Kramer, Judy (Helmut) Leder, Kenny (Carol) Rohrig and Steve (Melanie) Rohrig. Preceded in death by his parents and other family members. Heinz passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a 65 year member of the Catholic Kolping Society. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. on Saturday (May 18) at 11am. Kolping society will have prayers prior to mass at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fr. David Hiller Fund or . Special condolences may be made at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now