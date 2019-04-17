Services
Maham Funeral Home
187 N 2Nd St
Williamsburg, OH 45176
(513) 724-2278
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Williamsburg Methodist Church
330 Gay Street
Williamsburg, OH

Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Williamsburg Methodist Church
330 Gay Street
Williamsburg, OH

Helen Bastin Obituary
Helen Bastin

Williamsburg - Helen Marie Bastin (nee Fritz), age 101, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, beloved wife of the late Odes Bastin, loving mother of Marvin (Kiki) Bolender, Dexter (Kathleen) Bastin, Charles (Sherry) Bastin and Wayne (Betina) Bastin, devoted sister of Laurajean McGovern, Carl Fritz and Ralph Fritz, also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Services will be held at the Williamsburg Methodist Church, 330 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:30pm. Visitation will be held from 12:30pm until the time of service at the church. The family Prefers memorials to the Williamsburg United Methodist church at the address listed above. Mahamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019
