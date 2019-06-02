|
Helen Braun
Cheviot - Braun, Helen (nee Storch) Beloved wife and friend for 52yrs. of the late Leo M. Braun. Loving mother of Terry (Jeanette) and Sandy Braun, Laura Wohlfrom, Tom (Ann), Steve (Sheila), Ken (Rose) Braun and the late Larry Braun. Devoted grandma of Ryan, Leah, Krista, Kylie, Miranda, Christopher and Olivia. Great grandma of Aiden and soon to be baby girl. Step grandma of Amy, Mike, MariBeth (Becky) and the late Melissa. Dear sister of Mary (Chuck) Carr and the late Raymond (liv. Diane) Storch. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away on May 31st at the age of 85. Visitation Tuesday June 4th from 4pm-8pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave (Westwood). Funeral Mass Wednesday June 5th at 10am at St. Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot. Memorials may be made to St. Martin of Tours Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019