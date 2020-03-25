|
Helen Chatfield
Cincinnati - Helen H Chatfield, a sixth generation resident of Cincinnati, died on March 22, 2020 after a long illness. She was the eldest child of the late Henry H. Chatfield and Margaret Anna Rowe, both of Cincinnati. She was born in Cambridge, MA on July 27, 1946.
She attended Seven Hills High School in Cincinnati and graduated from Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT and from the University of Arizona with B.A. in 1968. She was a member of the sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma at Arizona. In 1978, she received a M.B.A. from the University of Denver after working previously as a Registered Representative at Merrill Lynch and as the Office Manager for a Denver automotive dealership and a Trust Officer at the First National Bank of Denver.
She divided her time between Cincinnati and Denver enjoying skiing at Vail, hiking the surrounding mountains and just being with beloved tri-color collie, Traveler. She enjoyed a game of golf or tennis, being a member of The Camargo Club and the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, NY. Also, she always looked forward to visiting the family farm near Hurtsboro, Alabama to ride and hunt quail.
She was a supporter of various educational and philanthropic activities including, significantly, the Taft Museum, among others.
She is survived by two brothers, Charlton H. of Greenwich, Connecticut and George W. of Blacksburg, Virginia; and a nephew, Isaac.
Burial is private. A memorial service is under consideration due to the coronavirus situation. Remembrances may be made to combat Alzheimer's or to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020