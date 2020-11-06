Helen Faye Mann
Cincinnati - Helen Faye Bale Mann, beloved wife for over 74 years to the late Henry Mann; loving mother of David (Elizabeth) Mann and Trish (Walter) Smitson; dear grandmother of Michael (April) Mann, David (Inna) Hinsch, Deborah (James) McVey, Marshall Mann and Jonathan Hinsch; and great-grandmother of Kiersten Pfeiffer, Lyla Mann, Jaron Porter, Mia Mann, David Porter, Ella Hinsch and David Hinsch. Faye passed away on November 5, 2020, just a few days after a wonderful family celebration of her 103rd birthday. Faye was born in Green County, Kentucky, to Lester and Bertha Bale. She is predeceased by her two brothers, Lyndon and Kenneth Bale. Faye and Henry met at Western Kentucky University (then known as Western Kentucky State Teachers College). Henry told Faye he had no interest in getting married but lasted only three months before asking her to marry him. After Henry's graduation from Western he and Faye moved to the Cincinnati area for the rest of their lives, living first in Northern Kentucky and moving later to Cincinnati. World War II disrupted their lives, of course. Henry was commissioned as an officer in the Navy and saw combat in Europe. Faye and David followed Henry via long Pullman car rides when he was in the states and were able to live with him for a time in Charleston, SC, and New York City. Once peace returned and civilian lives could be resumed, Trish made her appearance, and the family took up residence in Park Hills, Kentucky. Faye devoted herself to raising David and Trish. She taught them to live life with humor, humility and respect for all persons and was very proud of their accomplishments. They both became attorneys. David is a Cincinnati City Council Member and partner of the Mann and Mann law firm. Trish is the retired Regional CEO of the American Red Cross and former partner in charge of the Thompson Hine law firm. She has always been an active role model for David and Trish and for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She supported Henry's successes as a senior executive of Nutone, and home builder and banker. She was an exceptional bridge player and talented seamstress. Faye was beautiful inside and out. Even at her recent 103rd birthday party, she remained "forever young" as we shall always remember her. The family is grateful for the loving care Mom received at Deupree Cottages, operated by the Episcopal Retirement System. Hospice of Cincinnati
also provided caring support at the end of her long life. Private services will be at the convenience of the family at Madison Avenue Christian Church in Covington, Kentucky. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Erlanger, KY is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Faye's life through gifts to Central Clinic, 311 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45229; Hearing Speech and Deaf Center, 2825 Burnet Avenue, Suite 330, Cincinnati, OH 45219; or Madison Avenue Christian Church, 1530 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY 41011. Or just take a moment to think of the twinkle in her eye and her warm smile. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com