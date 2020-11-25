1/1
Helen Gillham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Gillham

Miami Heights - Helen Mae Gillham (nee Ruehlman), 89, Nov. 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Ralph Gillham, devoted mother of Nancy Gorkin (Larry), Stuart Gillham (Teresa), Julie Flake, Drew Gillham (Stacey) & Diane Nemcek (Paul), beloved daughter of the late Helen (nee Dewar) & Peter Ruehlman. Also survived by 16 grandch. & 6 gr. grandch. Preceded in death by 4 siblings. Helen earned a Masters in Education but was primarily a homemaker & community activist. She was a member of the Oak Hills United Methodist Church, the Three Rivers Womans Club; the Miami Hts., Three Rivers & Taylor High Schools PTAs, was a founding member of the Three Rivers Swim Club & former president of the Three Rivers Board of Education. Visitation Mon., Nov. 30, 12 noon until 2 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Graveside service following at 2:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Soc. www.cancer.org

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis George Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved