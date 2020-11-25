Helen (nee Shannon) Hines



Hines, Helen (nee Shannon) wife of the late Henry Hines, devoted mother of Tom (Marcia), Bob (Stephanie) Hines, Debbie (Gary) Martin and the late Fred Hines. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ed Shannon and the late Mildred Downing. Services will be held at Parkside Christian Church, 6986 Salem Road on Monday, November 30, at 11 am. Friends may visit at the church on Monday from 10-11 am. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.









