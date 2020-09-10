1/1
Helen J. McEvoy
Helen J. McEvoy

Cincinnati - Helen Joan McEvoy, 89, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dan (Dede) McEvoy; Marilyn (Todd) Sandell; James McEvoy; Janet McEvoy; Mark (Louise) McEvoy; Kay McEvoy; and Karla (Tom) Hibarger; eight grandchildren: Jonathan McEvoy; Andrew (Laura) McEvoy; Will McEvoy; Nathan (Hannah) Sandell; Niels (Serena) McEvoy; Emma McEvoy; Wyatt McEvoy; and Jake Hibarger; and three great-grandchildren, Margaret, George, and Rosemary McEvoy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard "Bud" McEvoy, to whom she was married for 65 years; her daughter, Ann Charles, and her daughter-in-law, Marlies Vandervelde. Helen was born in St. Henry, Ohio, to Bernard and Marie Hummel, and led an active life raising her family and later working as a realtor. During her retirement years, she and Bud enjoyed traveling, hiking, golfing, organizing and attending outings and Bible study events at Good Shepherd Church, but most of all, visiting their children and grandchildren. Her hobbies included embroidering, Swedish weaving, playing cards, and watching college basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. Visitation will take place from 9 am to 11 am on Thursday, September 17th at the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Drive, Loveland, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 PM immediately after visitation, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45249. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
