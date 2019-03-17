Services
Helen Blackburn
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Doverwood Village
Liberty Twp., OH - (nee Short), 88, beloved wife of William R. "Bill" Blackburn, devoted mother of Denise Blackburn, William E. "Bill" (Teresa) Blackburn and the late Sandra Potts, dear sister Lois Ann (John) Lorch, loving grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 2. Passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. A Remembrance Gathering will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019 3:00-4:30 at Doverwood Village. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Dulcimer Society. Make checks payable to Cincinnati Dulcimer Society, c/o "In Memory of Helen" at 5032 Park Ridge Court, West Chester, Ohio 45069. Please visit MuellerfuneralS.com for the extended obituary and to sign online guestbook.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
