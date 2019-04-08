Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cincinnati - (nee Schroer) beloved wife of the late Frank Hermesch, loving mother of Pam (Jerry) Lampe and Bill (Sandi) Hermesch, dear grandmother of Melissa (Chris) Wasson, Kim (Kevin) McCord, John (Suzi) Lampe, Mike (Ann) Hermesch and great-grandmother of Maggie, Caleb, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Logan, Xavier, Easton, Audrey, Preston and Evelyn, dear sister of late Ruth Schroer and Alice Paff. Passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 99. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 10AM until time of service 11AM. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019
