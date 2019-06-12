|
|
Helen L. Shriver
Cheviot - Helen L. Shriver (nee Gardner) beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Shriver, devoted mother of Karen Ebel and Thomas Shriver (Patty), loving grandmother of Kimberly Ebel (James), Christina Morgan (Matthew) and great grandmother of Hannah Morgan and Solace Morgan. June 8, 2019. Age 97 years. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday at 1:00 PM at Bridgetown Cemetery, 4337 Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Meeting inside the Harrison Avenue Gate prior to 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 12, 2019