Helen Larkin
Loveland - Helen Jean Larkin (nee Wells) passed away March 25, 2019 at Venetian Gardens in Loveland at the age of 78. She was the loving wife of the late Michael D. Larkin, cherished mother of Gary Preston (late Robin), Tony Preston (Jill), Rhonda Kay Nally (Dennis) and Laurie Jean Reed (Charles), devoted grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, dear sister of William Wells (Linda) and Joyce Swartz (Dan). Visitation will be held Friday, March 29 from 1 PM until the time of funeral service at 3 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019