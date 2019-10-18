Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Liu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Liu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Liu Obituary
Helen Liu

Cincinnati - LIU, HELEN HOUNG. Beloved wife of the late Ching Shau Liu. Loving mother of Jean (Pete Behmke) Liu, Tien (Louis) Frank, YiYi (Doug Fawley) Liu. Devoted grandmother of Gina, Tori, Sam, Zack, and Thomas. Cherished sister of Jack

Liu. Passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service 2:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, (513-853-1035);Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.