Helen Louise Temming
Helen Louise Temming

Cincinnati - (nee Deidesheimer) loving wife for more than fifty years to the late Paul L. Temming, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 5th at the age of 96 years.

She was the mother of five sons: Michael (Kitty), Mark, Daniel (Jane), Timothy (Alberta) and Joseph (Alice), grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of seventeen.

Helen grew up in Cincinnati, attending Saint Boniface grade school and Our Lady of Mercy high school. She was the eldest of ten siblings and is survived by four: Joe (Carol), Ray (late Carol), and Jim (Marlene) Deidesheimer, and Mary Lou (late Jim) Toelke.

Her family was her passion and she served as a devoted stay-at-home mother, providing the love and care to raise her sons to be men of which she could be proud. Her family and many friends noticed her genuine nature and honest modesty. She was always good natured and her strong faith provided her a sustained dignity during the brief illness which finally took her life. Her significant presence will be missed by all who knew her.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial as well as other memorial gatherings will be delayed until a later and safer time.

Helen regularly attended mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Colerain Township. When her age made travel too burdensome she heard mass at her new home in the Evergreen Retirement Community where she will be missed by her many friends.

Any donations or memorials in remembrance of Helen may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 101 Mercy Drive, Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Memories & Condolences
