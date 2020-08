Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 90, transitioned from life to Eternal Life July 30, 2020 leaving sons Steven Mangelsdorf and Thomas Kareth, sister Jean Kareth, and granddaughters Harper and Remy. Celebration of life and interment All Saints Episcopal Church, Cincinnati, Sat, 8/15, 10:30. W.E. Lusain Funeral Home.









