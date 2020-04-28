|
Helen Mary Huckaby
Cincinnati - Beloved mother of Carole Douglas; grandmother of Adam Chad Douglas of Cincinnati, Aaron (Annie) Todd Douglas, Chicago, IL. and Aric Jason Douglas of Cincinnati; mother-in-law of John Rochester; sister-in-law of Walter Huckaby; loved by four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 1 at Renfro Funeral Chapel, 647 Forest Ave. Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment, Crown Hill Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020