Helen Mary Reckner
Union - Helen Mary Reckner, age 98 formerly of Union, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Helen loved time with her family and was a proud military wife and traveled with her husband and five children throughout his service. Helen is survived by her children: Jo Ann (Frank) Luecke, Robert (Doris) Reckner, Judi (Alex) Kale, Michael (Kathy) Reckner, son-in-law: David Ault, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Robert Reckner, grandson: Kristopher, daughter: Teri Ault, parents: William and Johanna Buerger, and siblings: Elizabeth Schmidt, Bernard Buerger, William Buerger. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church (435 E National Rd., Vandalia) with Fr. John Tonkin as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow at Medway Cemetery in Medway. The family will receive friends on Monday September 23, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Memorial Contributions can be made to Helen's care givers and last residence at C & G Cares Whispers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019