Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Helen Mikel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery
Helen Anne Mikel "Annie," 78, beloved wife of Frank. Preceded in death by her parents Weldon and Evelyn Bertermann McGlaun, sister Elizabeth McGlaun Scott, brother Richard McGlaun, and aunts Helen and Dorothy Bertermann. She is survived by stepdaughter Pamela Mikel Jones (Richard) and great-nephews William and Jeremiah; niece Alex Scott Cunningham (Brian), great-nephews, Max and Ben; niece Nicole Mikel Swani (Kunal) and great-niece Ana. Annie received her M.Ed. from Xavier University and taught for Cincinnati Public Schools for many years, retiring in the 1990s. Named one of Cincinnati's 200 Greater Cincinnatians in 1988, Annie also was made an honorary citizen of Liuzhou, China, in 2007. Annie and Frank have many "children" in all corners of the earth. She loved with all her heart, touching more lives than we will ever know. Due to COVID-19, friends and family (50 people at a time, directed by attendant) are invited to gather at 1:30 PM for visitation and 2:00 PM for memorial service, Saturday, March 21 at Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 2174. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
