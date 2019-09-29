Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Helen Popolin Obituary
Cincinnati - Helen Marie Popolin (nee Uetrecht) - Beloved wife of the late John Popolin of 56 years; loving daughter of William and Mary Uetrecht; devoted mother of Diane Clancy (Paul), Joanne Popolin (Rob), Karen Aleshire (Doug), and John Popolin (Becky); Grandmother of Meredith (George), Libby, Will, Chrissy (Matthew), Jeff (Andrea), Erin (Brian), Evan, Tom, Tyler, and Haley; great-grandmother of Hannah, Madison, Arthur, and Penelope; sister of Jean Ballinger (Lawrence), Frieda Foster (James), William Uetrecht (Alma), and Catherine O'Brian (William); Passed Away Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 92. Helen was an avid reader. She was a nature enthusiast who enjoyed taking walks and feeding the birds. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. A private funeral service will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to Queen City Hospice in her name. Condolences may be shared at paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
