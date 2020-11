Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen R. Schroer



Schroer, Helen R., age 95. passed away on June 21, 2019 at Hospice of Hamilton. She was preceded by her husband John A. Schroer, III d. 1988 and her son John A. Schroer IV, d. 2014. She is survived by her children David, Ronald and Karen Schroer.









