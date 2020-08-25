1/1
Helen Robinson
{ "" }
Helen ROBINSON

Cincinnati - Helen M. Robinson, age 77, passed away August 23, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. She is survived by her devoted husband, Troy Robinson; her loving children, Kevin Robinson (Nicole) and Kim Brown-Ice (Aaron); her siblings, Wanda Shreve and Hilda Ware (Larry); her 6 grandchildren, Genee', Darien, Cornelius, Keenen, Angelica and Taharqa and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am Monday August 31, 2020 at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Visitation 10am-11am. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery follows. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.

This service will be LiveStreamed beginning at 10:45am on Monday. Please return here to her obituary page and select the Media Tab or Photo page to sign on to the funeral service.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thompson Hall & Jordan Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thompson Hall & Jordan Funeral Home
