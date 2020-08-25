Helen ROBINSON
Cincinnati - Helen M. Robinson, age 77, passed away August 23, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. She is survived by her devoted husband, Troy Robinson; her loving children, Kevin Robinson (Nicole) and Kim Brown-Ice (Aaron); her siblings, Wanda Shreve and Hilda Ware (Larry); her 6 grandchildren, Genee', Darien, Cornelius, Keenen, Angelica and Taharqa and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am Monday August 31, 2020 at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Visitation 10am-11am. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery follows. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com
.
This service will be LiveStreamed beginning at 10:45am on Monday. Please return here to her obituary page and select the Media Tab or Photo page to sign on to the funeral service.