Helen Rohe
- - Helen Rohe (Nee: Sprang) beloved wife of the late Earl F. Rohe. Loving mother of Sharon (Ken) Gold, Den (Barb) Rohe, Karen (Don) Metz and Eric (Barb) Rohe. Devoted grandmother of nine with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Passed away on Friday May 3, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Funeral Mass was held on May 5th at St. Vincent de Paul Church. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Childrens Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, 45201-5202. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019