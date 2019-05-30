Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Barrett) Ross


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Helen (Barrett) Ross Obituary
Helen Ross (nee Barrett)

Cincinnati - loving wife of the late Mel Alley, Joe Darrow and Robert Ross, step mother of Robert Ross and Ellen Owens, also survived by several nieces and nephews and many other family members. Helen passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., 45224 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 930 AM until service at 1030 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now