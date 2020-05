Helen SieversFt. Wright - Helen A. Sievers, 90, of Ft. Wright, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Cincinnati. Helen enjoyed traveling and was a volunteer at her church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hermann and Johanna Meyer Sievers. Survivors include, many cousins and good friends. Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus, the services will be private. Interment at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Memorials are suggested to the charity of choice . MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com