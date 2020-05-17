Helen Sievers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Sievers

Ft. Wright - Helen A. Sievers, 90, of Ft. Wright, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Cincinnati. Helen enjoyed traveling and was a volunteer at her church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hermann and Johanna Meyer Sievers. Survivors include, many cousins and good friends. Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus, the services will be private. Interment at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Memorials are suggested to the charity of choice. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved