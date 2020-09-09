Helen Suzanne Burke
Montgomery - Helen Suzanne (nee Hind), beloved wife of the late A. Patrick Burke, dear mother of Timothy (Barbara), Christopher (Cindy) Burke, and the late David (June Anne) and John (JoAnn) Burke, loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 8. Passed away on September 9th at the age of 92. All services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be directed to Life Enriching Communities Foundation Pastoral Care Fund, at www.lec.org/Foundations/lec-foundation/donate/
. Condolences may be shared with them through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
.