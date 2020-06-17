Helen Trona
West Chester - 93, beloved wife of the late Albert J. Trona, Sr., for over 63 years, devoted mother of Karen (Dennis) Hackett, Debby Assad and Albert J. (Marjorie) Trona, Jr., loving grandmother of Patrick Hackett, Erin Garber, Becki Hackett, Michael Hackett, Adam Assad, Zachary, Nathaniel and Anthony Trona and the late Melanie Hackett, great-grandmother of Caleb and Olivia Garber, dear sister of the late Henry Sadowski, Walter Sadowski, Stanley Sadowski, John Sadowski, Joseph Sadowski, Victor Sadowski, and Jennie Angelcyk. Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation at James Stump Funeral Home, Belle Vernon, PA on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anne Catholic Church, Belle Vernon, PA 15012 at 11:00 AM. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.