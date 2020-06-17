Helen Trona
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Trona

West Chester - 93, beloved wife of the late Albert J. Trona, Sr., for over 63 years, devoted mother of Karen (Dennis) Hackett, Debby Assad and Albert J. (Marjorie) Trona, Jr., loving grandmother of Patrick Hackett, Erin Garber, Becki Hackett, Michael Hackett, Adam Assad, Zachary, Nathaniel and Anthony Trona and the late Melanie Hackett, great-grandmother of Caleb and Olivia Garber, dear sister of the late Henry Sadowski, Walter Sadowski, Stanley Sadowski, John Sadowski, Joseph Sadowski, Victor Sadowski, and Jennie Angelcyk. Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation at James Stump Funeral Home, Belle Vernon, PA on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anne Catholic Church, Belle Vernon, PA 15012 at 11:00 AM. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved