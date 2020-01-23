|
|
Helen V. Linz (nee Oehler)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late LeRoy E. Linz. Loving mother of Larry (the late Carol) Linz and Lois (Hank) Mayberry. Grandmother of Geoffrey, Peter, Maggie and Beth. Great grandmother of Patrick, Nick, Sarah, Alex, Jonah, Solomon, Gauge, Lily, Jackson and Ava. Sister of the late Ruth (Bob) Brockschmidt. Helen passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, 45224 on Tuesday, January 28 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences at hodappfunerlahome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020