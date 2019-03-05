|
Helen Zellner
Cincinnati - Helen M. Zellner (nee Koch), age 93 passed away on February 28, 2019. Loving wife of the late Raymond S. Zellner, beloved mother of Colette M Studnicka (Mark) of Petersburg Michigan, Gayle Z. Conrad (Jeff), Nita L Brake and David M. Zellner (Julie). Grandmother of nine and Great - Grandmother of ten. Dear sister of Mary Ann Giese. She was proceeded in death by her husband Raymond and parents Herman and Rosalia Koch. Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 6 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4521 Spring Grove Ave with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 745 Derby Ave Cincinnati OH 45232 on Thursday March 7 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to , , or St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019