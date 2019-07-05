|
Helena T. Blades
Cincinnati - Helena T. Blades (nee: Bley), 87, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She retired from Cincinnati Bell to be a stay at home mother and later worked for the IRS. She is survived by her loving husband, Thurman J. Blades and their children, Dr. Mary (Tim) Blades Hilvert, Anne (Robb) Mangold and Thomas F. (Jonis) Blades. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Sarah, Michael, Nathan, Nicholas, Nietzsche, Noah, Allen and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph T. Blades, brothers, Arthur, Leo, Francis and Robert Bley along with sisters, Thelma Angel, Dorothy Weibel and Adelaide Barnes. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St Dominic Church, Cincinnati, OH from 9am to 10am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 5, 2019