Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Gwen Mooney Funeral Home in Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Helena Thrush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helena Thrush


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helena Thrush Obituary
Helena Thrush

Columbus - Helena Rae (Neumark) Thrush, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, close to her grandchildren in Columbus, Ohio. Helena was born to Bert (Zuber) and Jack Neumark on June 11, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She grew up in Cincinnati and attended Woodward High School. After high school, she graduated from the University of Cincinnati, then earned her Masters in Education from Indiana University. Helena then spent her entire career working in Cincinnati as an elementary school counselor. She is survived by her loving sons - Tom (wife Tracey), Jeff, and Jack (wife Leah); her sister - Marcia (husband Jerry Schwartz); her niece and three nephews; and three grandchildren that she absolutely adored. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Michael; and her husband of 51 years, James Thrush. As she requested, a private service will be held for her immediate family members, then she will be laid to rest in the Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. A celebration of Helena's life will be held on April 16, 2019, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, at Gwen Mooney Funeral Home in Spring Grove Cemetery (4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45232). Donations in Helena's memory may be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.