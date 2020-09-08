Helga Castells (nee Emig)
Cincinnati - passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her husband James, in 1997. Born in Weinheim, Germany she was a long-time resident of Greenhills for 51 years. Helga is survived by 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Marita of Bellville of Ontario, Canada. In her younger years Helga traveled with her husband to South America, England, Nova Scotia, France, Spain and the Amazon. Helga was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Indy 500. Service Private. Condolence's at hodappfuneralhome.com