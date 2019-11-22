|
|
Helga P. Ward
Colerain Twp. - Helga P. Ward (nee Schneider), beloved wife of the late John C. Ward. Devoted mother of Steve (Maggie) Uckotter, Mike (Judy) Uckotter and Ken (Colleen) Uckotter. Loving grandmother of Jeff (Chelsey), Michael, Ryan (Kelli), Kevin, Christopher and Katie Uckotter. Great grandmother of Kennedy and Carson. Also survived by the Adele Wess family and the Helene Maham family. Helga passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (Nov 25) from 9am until time of funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin Towers Benevolent Fund, 5343 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019