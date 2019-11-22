Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helga Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helga P. Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helga P. Ward Obituary
Helga P. Ward

Colerain Twp. - Helga P. Ward (nee Schneider), beloved wife of the late John C. Ward. Devoted mother of Steve (Maggie) Uckotter, Mike (Judy) Uckotter and Ken (Colleen) Uckotter. Loving grandmother of Jeff (Chelsey), Michael, Ryan (Kelli), Kevin, Christopher and Katie Uckotter. Great grandmother of Kennedy and Carson. Also survived by the Adele Wess family and the Helene Maham family. Helga passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (Nov 25) from 9am until time of funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin Towers Benevolent Fund, 5343 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now