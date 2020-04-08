Resources
More Obituaries for Hendrik Sheffield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hendrik Suydam Sheffield


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hendrik Suydam Sheffield Obituary
Hendrik Suydam Sheffield

Scottsdale, AZ - Born January 6, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH. Rick died peacefully on December 25, 2019 at the age of 88 in the loving presence of his devoted daughters.

Rick attended Lotspeich Elementary School, graduated from Berkshire School, and served in the Korean War. He received a B.S. from Xavier University. He married Laura Louise Jacobs, also from Cincinnati, in 1959.

In 1991, Louise and Rick moved from Cincinnati to Incline Village, NV, and in 2001 to Scottsdale, AZ. Rick is survived by two daughters, Diane Sheffield (Larry Kulick) of Baja, Mexico and Susan Sheffield of Tahoe City,CA; a sister-in-law Betty Sheffield of Cincinnati; three nephews Sam Sheffield III of Cincinnati, Bill Sheffield of New Jersey, Charlie Sheffield of Cincinnati, and a niece Anne Sheffield Vanoy of Cincinnati.

He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Sanford Sheffield, Sr. and Elizabeth Suydam Sheffield, and his brother Samuel Sheffield Jr., all of Cincinnati. There will be no service. He will have a headstone at Spring Grove Cemetery in the Sheffield plot.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hendrik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -