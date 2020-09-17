Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Henri's life story with friends and family

Share Henri's life story with friends and family

Henri V. Botter



Anderson Twp - Henri V. Botter, beloved father of Barb (Mike) Cronin and Dan (Pam) Botter, dear grandfather of Brian, Joe (Sarah), John, and Kevin, great-grandfather of Jacob. Died Sept. 15, 2020 at age 87. Residence Anderson Twp. Private Service. Memorials to The Jewish Hospital Mercy Health Acute Rehabilitation Unit, 4777 E. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store