Henri V. Botter
Anderson Twp - Henri V. Botter, beloved father of Barb (Mike) Cronin and Dan (Pam) Botter, dear grandfather of Brian, Joe (Sarah), John, and Kevin, great-grandfather of Jacob. Died Sept. 15, 2020 at age 87. Residence Anderson Twp. Private Service. Memorials to The Jewish Hospital Mercy Health Acute Rehabilitation Unit, 4777 E. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.