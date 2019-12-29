Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Henry Boesing III

Boesing III, Henry "Boes", devoted husband for 54 years to Sandra Lee (nee Ruwe) Boesing, loving father of John Boesing, Tracy Kroger, Meg (Pat) James, cherished grandfather of Nick, Katie Kroger, Max, Alex Boesing, Jake and Will James. Dear brother of Mary Anne (the late David) Boyd, Kate (Jim) Gaunt, Ed (Gail) Boesing and the late Johnny Boesing. Also survived by many caring relatives and Friends. Boes was a proud member of Elder Class of 1958. Passed away December 28, 2019 at the age of 79. Visitation December 31, 2019, Tuesday at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Our Lady of Victory Tuition Assistance Fund, Elder High School Tuition Assistance Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -