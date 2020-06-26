Henry C. Gessing
Kenwood - Henry C. Gessing passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at age 99, surrounded by his cherished wife Virginia K. Gessing and loving daughters Jeanne M. Kiser (Don), Susan L. Jones (Mike), M. Joyce Donnellon (Terry), Connie G. Haglage (Mike), Cathy A. Brady (Dan). Leaves 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Devoted brother of M. Frances Costello and the late William J. Jr., Virginia L. and John D. Gessing. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Henry was born in Cincinnati on September 8, 1920 to Ann Louise (nee Enneking) and William J. Gessing, Sr. He grew up in Mt. Lookout, graduated from Purcell High School in 1938, attended Xavier University, then served overseas in the United States Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945. Earned the rank of Master Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Married his beautiful bride Virginia J. Kinker on June 14, 1947 at Christ the King Church. Encouraged by his father-in-law to join him in the insurance business, Henry embarked on a long and successful career at E. Kinker & Company and served on the Board of Directors for Seven Hills Savings Association. Henry and Jini raised their five daughters in Kenwood where they have resided for 60 years. Together they enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time with numerous friends, neighbors, and family members. In retirement, Henry indulged in his passion for playing golf which he did several days a week well into his 80s. He attended daily Mass at All Saints Church where he was a devoted parishioner for six decades and was a dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years. He especially loved being with family and welcomed the opportunity to celebrate every special occasion. Henry will be remembered for his deep faith in God, an incredible work ethic, his friendly inquisitive nature, and his devotion and unconditional love for family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be limited to family members only. Mass will be live-streamed via the All Saints Church website (allsaints.cc/view-our-mass-online) on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:30am. Donations in Henry's memory can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Cincinnati District Council Conference Assistance Fund, 1125 Bank St, Cincinnati, OH 45214 or Ursuline Academy, 5535 Pfeiffer Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Kenwood - Henry C. Gessing passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at age 99, surrounded by his cherished wife Virginia K. Gessing and loving daughters Jeanne M. Kiser (Don), Susan L. Jones (Mike), M. Joyce Donnellon (Terry), Connie G. Haglage (Mike), Cathy A. Brady (Dan). Leaves 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Devoted brother of M. Frances Costello and the late William J. Jr., Virginia L. and John D. Gessing. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Henry was born in Cincinnati on September 8, 1920 to Ann Louise (nee Enneking) and William J. Gessing, Sr. He grew up in Mt. Lookout, graduated from Purcell High School in 1938, attended Xavier University, then served overseas in the United States Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945. Earned the rank of Master Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Married his beautiful bride Virginia J. Kinker on June 14, 1947 at Christ the King Church. Encouraged by his father-in-law to join him in the insurance business, Henry embarked on a long and successful career at E. Kinker & Company and served on the Board of Directors for Seven Hills Savings Association. Henry and Jini raised their five daughters in Kenwood where they have resided for 60 years. Together they enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time with numerous friends, neighbors, and family members. In retirement, Henry indulged in his passion for playing golf which he did several days a week well into his 80s. He attended daily Mass at All Saints Church where he was a devoted parishioner for six decades and was a dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years. He especially loved being with family and welcomed the opportunity to celebrate every special occasion. Henry will be remembered for his deep faith in God, an incredible work ethic, his friendly inquisitive nature, and his devotion and unconditional love for family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be limited to family members only. Mass will be live-streamed via the All Saints Church website (allsaints.cc/view-our-mass-online) on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:30am. Donations in Henry's memory can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Cincinnati District Council Conference Assistance Fund, 1125 Bank St, Cincinnati, OH 45214 or Ursuline Academy, 5535 Pfeiffer Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.