Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Saviour
4136 Myrtle Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Geesner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Geesner Jr.

Add a Memory
Henry Geesner Jr. Obituary
Henry Geesner Jr.

Cincinnati - Henry W. Geesner Jr. (Feb. 1, 1929 - Feb. 13, 2020), beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Reidinger) Geesner. Devoted father of Ron (Debbie) Geesner and Terry (Jacque) Geesner. Loving Grandfather of Matthew (Logan), Andrew (Jamie), Bryan (Jillian) and Tony (McKenna) and seven Great Grandchildren (Aubrey, Callie, Brooklyn, Ellie, Jenson, Otto, and Maverick). Henry passed away at the age of 91. He was born in Owensville, OH, and was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. Henry was a dedicated worker of 44 years for American Laundry. Visitation at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd. on Monday (Feb. 17) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Saviour, 4136 Myrtle Ave., Tuesday (Feb. 18), 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -