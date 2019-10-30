|
(WWII VET) Nathan, Henry H., Holocaust Survivor, age 98, passed away October 30, 2019, beloved husband of the late Meta Bonem Nathan, devoted father of Milton (Ritva) Nathan & Judy (Larry) Knapp, loving grandfather of Jon Nathan (Dora), Laurie Nathan (Andrei), Shawn Jennifer Knapp (Brian) & Scott Knapp, great grandfather of Max, Mira, Danielle & Hannah. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Sunday, Nov. 3, 11:00 A.M. (Daylight Savings Time). Shiva will be observed Sun-Tues. Morning at the residence of Judy and Larry Knapp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019