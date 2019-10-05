Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1600 Lindemann Rd
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1600 Lindemann Rd
Henry J. Comarata

Henry J. Comarata Obituary
Henry J. Comarata

Cincinnati - Comarata, Henry J. Went to heaven on Tues. Oct. 1, 2019. Loving husband of Phyllis Comarata née Hudson, for 71 years. Father to 3 children, Dianne Sweeney, (Carl), David Comarata, Barbara Prather (Jim), 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, at St. Antoninus Church, 1600 Lindemann Rd. at 9 AM followed by a Mass at 10 AM. Burial at St Joseph Cemetery. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 5, 2019
