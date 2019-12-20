|
Henry K. Campbell
Oakley - Campbell, Henry K. age 85 of Oakley passed December 18, 2019. Loving father of John Campbell, Dave (Lisa) Campbell, Margie Macawley and Patti Acus. Dear grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 5. Devoted brother of Frances O. Campbell. A proud member of the Bishop Fenwick Chapter of the Knights of Columbus. Visitation Friday January 3 from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 AM at All Saints Catholic Church 8939 Montgomery Rd. Cinti OH 45236. Memorials suggested to Bishop Fenwick K of C Charities PO Box 36284 Cinti 45236. Guest book at clepperkelsch.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 29, 2019