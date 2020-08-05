Henry "Hank" Leesemann
Montgomery - Henry "Hank" Leesemann of Montgomery, OH passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1st. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Ginny (nee Flottemesch), in 2019. Most loving father of Greg (Marietta), Julie (Dan) Schufreider, Dave and Henry "Chip" (Beth) Leesemann. Proud grandfather of Jennifer Schufreider (Kyle Fahey), Daniel Schufreider (Megan), Christine (Steve) Conway, and Carolyn Schufreider; Zachary (Sandy Anderson), Jake, Katie, Lauren (Zach) Sand, Logan and AJ Leesemann and Ryan Hail. Great grandfather to Owen Dan and Henry Fahey. Hank is survived by his brother John and was preceded in death by his brother Paul and sister Anna Rose (Burwinkel). Hank was born August 23rd, 1934 and grew up in Deer Park. He attended St John the Evangelist grade school, Purcell High School and the University of Cincinnati where he graduated with a degree in business. Hank and Ginny were married in 1956 and raised their four children in Blue Ash, later settling in Montgomery. Hank took a job at Nutone and worked there the entirety of his career, retiring in 1991. After his retirement he continued to share his talents, whether teaching part time at the local junior college, working at Sharon Woods golf course or singing in the All Saints choir. Hank loved Cincinnati and had a special passion for Cincinnati sports. Whether it was the UC Bearcats, the Bengals, Reds, Xavier or Moeller where he was actively involved for many years. Hank was a regular at the Montgomery Inn for all the coaches' shows held there and was never shy to share his opinion with the coach. Hank liked to golf, talk sports and follow the financial news of the day. He also loved shopping for a good bargain and was always asking, "how much do you think this cost?" with the answer usually being less than what was guessed. Most of all though Hank, was generous and had a heart of gold. He liked nothing more than being surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren, who he could never say "no" to and boasted about to anyone who would listen. Hank was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather and a great friend to many. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7th from 5-7 pm at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Internment at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
.