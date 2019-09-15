|
|
Herbert Earl Davenport
Springfield Twp. - Herbert Earl Davenport. Beloved husband of the late Imogene Davenport nee Ferguson. Devoted father of Cheryl (Bob) Hughes, William (Shelley) Arnold, and the late Terry Arnold. Loving brother of Clifford, Paul, Cecil, Geraldine, the late James, the late Norma June, the late Nancy, and the late Lowell. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Herbert passed away on September 12, 2019 at the age of 87 years. A very talented musician who played on the Porter Wagoner Show and at the Grand Ole Opry at a young age. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 11:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 1 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Grace Hospice, 4850 Smith Rd., Ste 100C, Cincinnati, OH 45212. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019