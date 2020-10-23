Herbert H. Kraus DDS
Herbert H. Kraus DDS, age 94, WWII Navy, passed away October 23, 2020, beloved husband of the late Marlene Kraus and longtime companion of Marcia Grinker, devoted father of Larry (Sue) Kraus, Karen (Jeffrey) Greenberger and the late Deborah (Ed) Stewart, dear brother of the late Sanford Kraus, loving grandfather of Emily and Ethan (Gabriela) Stewart, Matilda and Jared Kraus and David, Bradley, Andrew and Michael Greenberger. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio or charity of one's choice
.