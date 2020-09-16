1/
Herbert Hess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Hess

Herbert Hess, born Nov. 1948, died on Sep 9 in his home, of natural causes. He was laid to rest in Newport, TN. Herbert was born in New York City to Manfred and Hildegard (Katzenstein) Hess. He worked for S & H Green Stamps before moving to Cincinnati, where he worked at Proctor & Gamble. He retired to Del Rio, Tennessee. His parents and a brother preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Gaylene (List), a sister, Sigrid in New York, and 2 nieces and a nephew.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manes Funeral Home Inc. - Newport
363 East Main Street
Newport, TN 37821
423-623-6952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manes Funeral Home Inc. - Newport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved