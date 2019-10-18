|
Herbert Seidner
SEIDNER, Herb, age 68, passed away October 11, 2019 in Sardinia, Italy, beloved partner of Ellen Dick, loving father of Charlotte Seidner & Sophie (Soren Riber) Seidner, dear brother of Evelyn (Gary) Kirschner, Arthur Seidner & the late Peter Seidner. Papa Herb to Ellen's children & grandchildren. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Sunday, October 20 12:00 Noon. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM. Friends may call on the family Sunday evening only 7:00-9:00 P.M. at the Marion Hall in North Avondale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center.www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019