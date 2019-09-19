Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Green Twp. - Herman C. Stahmer, loving husband of the late Esther G. Stahmer (nee Moschel). Beloved father of Barbara (Steve) Grieser. Devoted grandfather of Jeff and Carly Grieser. Dear uncle of Debbie (Mark) Albert and great-uncle of Leslie (Peter) Whitford and David (Erin) Albert. Also survived by cousins. Died Sept. 15, 2019. Age 91. Visitation Saturday, Sept. 21st from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
