Herman F. Schlueter
Cincinnati - Herman F. Schlueter of Cincinnati
Beloved husband of the late Joan Schlueter. Loving father of Phil, David (Janie), Diane (Stan) Carroll and Jeff Schlueter. Cherished grandfather of Scott (Suzanne Frank) Henry, Eric and Bobby Schlueter, Amanda (Brad) Houk and Colleen (Rob Ambrose) Carroll; great-grandfather of Leah and Lauren Houk. He was a member of Mt. Healthy Masonic Lodge #120 and served during the Korean War in the Air Force. Herman had a lasting passion and dedication for over 40 years to UC athletics. Herman passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019