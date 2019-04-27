|
|
Hester Rice
- - Hester Rice, born July 16, 1926, passed away April 24, 2019. Daughter of the late Willie and Nancy Raleigh, wife of the late Willie Rice, cherished step-mother of Bradley (Cheryl) Rice, Charlie Rice, and James (Sandy Rice), twin sister of Dana Rogers, sister of the late Susana Caudill and Addie Raleigh, grandmother of 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grand children, and aunt of Eugene Caudill, Alton Rogers, Louise Fields, Shirley Robbins, Ronald Rogers, Kenneth Rogers, Addie Raleigh, Nancy Hagenschneider, and Stella Saylor. The family of Hester will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12 Noon with a funeral service to follow beginning at 12 Noon. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2019